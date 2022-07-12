Bank of Stockton Purchases 1,717 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of Stockton raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,868,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average is $148.71. The company has a market capitalization of $270.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

