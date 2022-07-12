New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,183 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of AbbVie worth $344,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average is $148.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $270.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

