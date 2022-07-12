NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Increased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.8% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 68,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.41.

NVDA stock opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $378.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

