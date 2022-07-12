Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 920 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.29 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

