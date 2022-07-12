WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Albemarle by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $199.82 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.09.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.