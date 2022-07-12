Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.46.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $120.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.96 and a fifty-two week high of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

