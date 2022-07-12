IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 569 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

