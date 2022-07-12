Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 335,065 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

