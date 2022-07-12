Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 10,065 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,813.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $177.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.04 and its 200-day moving average is $323.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

