Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $479,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 18,773 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

