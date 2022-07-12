2,765 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

