Comerica Bank Acquires 24,674 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

