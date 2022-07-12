Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. CX Institutional grew its position in Caterpillar by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.29 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

