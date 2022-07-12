Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART opened at $52.42 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.