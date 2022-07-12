Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.99 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $17.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

