Simply Good Foods’ (SMPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 200.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after buying an additional 1,158,956 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,604,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,836,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.