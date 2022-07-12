Simply Good Foods’ (SMPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
SMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.44.
Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $45.77.
In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 200.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after buying an additional 1,158,956 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,604,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,836,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
