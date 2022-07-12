Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 999 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 1.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

