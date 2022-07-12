WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

VUG stock opened at $230.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

