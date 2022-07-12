FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $224.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

