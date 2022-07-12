IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

