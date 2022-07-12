WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $703.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $725.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $875.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $881.49.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.