IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

