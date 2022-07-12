WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $313.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.26 and a 200-day moving average of $355.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

