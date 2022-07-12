Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 589 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI opened at $196.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

