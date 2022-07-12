Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after buying an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 436.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

NYSE:OVV opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

