Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 2.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

