TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.57.

SNX opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,016,597. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

