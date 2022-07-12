United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $227.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $184.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average is $197.38. The stock has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

