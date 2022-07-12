Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 2,429 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 211.0% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,926,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 568,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.63 and its 200 day moving average is $428.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.