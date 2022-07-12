Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 5,749 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,451,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $283.64 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.78 and a 200-day moving average of $318.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

