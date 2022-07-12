Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lowered by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

