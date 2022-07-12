Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Trimmed by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Salesforce by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 30,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,019,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,694. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $174.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.09 and a 200-day moving average of $196.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

