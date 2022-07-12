Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Boosted by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after acquiring an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 138,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool stock opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.37.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

