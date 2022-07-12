Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 985.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.15. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 104.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

