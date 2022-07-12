Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

