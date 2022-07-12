Security Financial Services INC. Invests $236,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,906,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,902,000 after acquiring an additional 499,367 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,301,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,636,000 after buying an additional 852,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after buying an additional 1,116,830 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,767,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 375,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.