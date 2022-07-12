Security Financial Services INC. Has $342,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

