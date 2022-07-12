Callahan Advisors LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Continental Resources by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Continental Resources by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Shares of CLR opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

