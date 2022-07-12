Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $498.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $404.53 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

