GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Shares of GPS opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. GAP has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in GAP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

