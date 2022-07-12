RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Shares of RPM opened at $79.55 on Friday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

