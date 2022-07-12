Comerica Bank Has $17.95 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,464 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in PayPal by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 5,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 71,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 25,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 185,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

PYPL opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

