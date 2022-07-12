Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.87.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

