1,440 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sempra by 975.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

NYSE SRE opened at $148.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.23. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.