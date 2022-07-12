Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 33.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

