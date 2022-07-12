Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.3139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 26%. Telecom Argentina’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Marathon Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

