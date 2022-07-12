NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,565,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 238,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,807 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,400,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

