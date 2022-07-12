iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

