Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $8 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,321,000 after purchasing an additional 884,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,795,000 after purchasing an additional 612,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.