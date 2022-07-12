Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 545.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,483 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.